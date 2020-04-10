COVID-19 stimulus checks, extra jobless benefits expected soon

(KSLA) — By now, most of us have heard that money is on the way to help the millions of Americans already left unemployed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Thanks to efforts on the federal and state levels, there are multiple sources of financial help expected to arrive next week.
That includes everything from stimulus checks to extra unemployment benefits.
But there are lots of questions:
The first question: When do the checks begin to arrive?
On a state level, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits will begin to be sent through direct deposit starting Monday.
It's intended for people who lost their income because of the coronavirus and runs through the end of July.
Also starting Monday, the first wave begins for those $1,200-per-person stimulus checks.
The IRS says a large majority of Americans should have those by early May.
Bossier City’s Rachael Ramey says she’s heard these promises before.
“You hear it’s going to be, you know, this week. And then it’s going to be next week. And then it may be the end of April. It may be in mid-May, you know. It’s like, you know, is it really going to happen?”
Many couldn't help but notice the obvious irony that those stimulus checks will begin to arrive the very same week as the normal deadline for federal income tax returns.
That tax deadline now been pushed forward three months — to July 15.
One suggestion to get your stimulus check faster, ensure you already have filed your 2018 and 2019 federal tax returns.
That way, the IRS already has your direct deposit account information.
If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, you could be waiting a while for the government to actually cut you a check and mail it to you, which could take months.
Many of you took the time to comment on our KSLA Facebook page.
When it comes to the arrival of stimulus checks, one viewer wrote:
“Praise God if the money gonna come tomorrow. Lord please.”
Then in our post on Edwards’ announcement about the extra $600 for those with jobs affected by the coronavirus, another viewer cautioned:
“There’s going to be a lot of fraud going on here.”
For many, if not most, of the questions, the Louisiana Workforce Commission is intended to be your one-stop shop for answers ranging from unemployment benefits to the best times to log onto the agency’s site.
