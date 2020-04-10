Couple delivers baby girl during coronavirus pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish family has a joyous reason to celebrate amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Hailey and Clark Carlisle delivered their now two-week-old baby, Sophie, at Christus Highland Medical Center, as COVID-19 spread throughout the state. A bundle of hope, during an unprecedented time.
“You know with a newborn, you want to stay home,” said Clark.
The couple said the hospital went through great lengths to protect their health, as well as the well-being of the child.
Unfortunately, yet understandably, due to the precarious circumstances, only one visitor was allowed.
“Our families couldn’t come, our friends couldn’t come, we couldn’t have anyone come to the hospital to visit us,” said Hailey. “When we had Case [their son] two years ago, the waiting room was full of family, we were able to go out and introduce him to all of them.”
Regardless, the Carlisles are thankful and grateful to the staff at Christus Highland for keeping them safe during this unforgettable moment, both in their own lives and in history.
“We’re thankful in a way because we want to protect her and protect ourselves, so we understood why people couldn’t come," said Hailey. “Of course, we have a lot of family itching to meet her.”
Hailey and Clark say Sophie has met her grandparents, from a distance of course. She even met her great grandparents, just through a window.
KSLA is happy to report Sophie is healthy and doing just fine!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.