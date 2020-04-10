Community Foundation of North Louisiana starts an Emergency Relief Fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Community Foundation of North Louisiana started up a emergency relief fund to assist non-profit organizations and small local businesses. This is to ensure they have all of the essential resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Chief Executive Officer, Kristi Gustavson says the community foundation is also providing funds for behavioral health counseling for families and children.
“We have given out 43,000 dollars in Emergency grants so far, and another grant we give out is for tele-health and behavioral health for families and in children in this time of need”
Kristi says its really important for local businesses and non-profits to take advantage of the federal aid through the cares packages that’s available.
“Our dollars certainly will be helpful to them", said Kristi Gustavson, "they will not be able to help them cover all of their loss revenue, so we are really happy that those SBA loans are available for both for profit and non-profit businesses”.
More funds expected to be given out next month.
The community foundation is in the process of reviewing more competitive grant applications, each year they give out over 50 grants to local non-profits.
Kristi says they received over 100 hundred applications prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“We will probably be giving out around three million dollars in competitive grants next month”
