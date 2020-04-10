Caddo Commission approves $175,000 for mobile COVID-19 testing in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) -Mobile COVID-19 testing is officially coming to those who live in Caddo Parish.
Thursday night the Caddo Commission approved to allocate $175,000 and partner with LSU Health Sciences Center Emerging Viral Health Clinic.
“We know that 70 percent of individuals who have died from COVID-19 are African Americans and we have a 50 plus percent African American population in Caddo Parish, and so we have to do something about that,” said commissioner, Steven Jackson.
Jackson spearheaded this measure and says this mobile testing will not only service the COVID-19 hot spots in Shreveport, but also those who live in rural parts of Caddo Parish.
“A lot of people don’t know they have diabetes,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know that they have hypertension. A lot of people don’t know that they have chronic kidney diseases, and so when we do not emphasis testing on the front end and when we don’t emphasis access to care individuals just go without.”
Originally Jackson wanted to allocate $300,000 for this measure, but the council approved to spend $175,000. There is an amendment where the commission can come back and vote to spend more money if additional resources are needed.
Medical school leaders will repurpose their mobile mammography van for the COVID-19 testing outreach.
Jackson says the commission can be reimbursed for this money spent through state and federal relief programs.
