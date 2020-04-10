Bossier grocery store ‘rescues’ E.R. worker’s day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City grocery store rescues the day for an exhausted emergency room worker, who finally found time to pick up groceries for home.
But there was only one problem.
She pulled up at the Brookshire’s on Barksdale Boulevard at 8:15 p.m.
“We’ve been closing earlier than we’ve been accustomed to closing,” said store manager, Leo Stevenson, who added, during the pandemic, the store has been closing at 8 p.m.
“They could have closed the doors and said, ‘Ma’am, I’m sorry but we’re closed’.”
But they didn’t.
“I went to the door and the man told me they were closed. So I guess I put my head down,” remembered Ochsner’s LSU Medical Center patient advocate Laura Brennan.
Dejected, Laura says she began walking back to her car, until she heard a voice calling out to her from behind.
“The young man ran after me and said, ‘Come in’.”
Laura happily accepted the invitation, but was quickly blown away by what happened next.
“They ran around the store and got everything on my list,” Laura said smiling.
“They got me checked out, they were smiling and friendly. It was a pick me up,” continued Laura.
“I’ve been doing this 22 years, and love every minute of it,” bragged Leo, when talking about what his group of workers did, led by assistant manager Antonio Payne.
“It’s rewarding knowing what we’re doing here is making a big impact in the community.”
Laura felt it was important to recognized what those employees did for her.
“The show of love is very important and lifts us up and brightens our day, and it helps us get through this situation we’re all dealing with," she added.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.