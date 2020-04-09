Two people shot on Peach Street in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating an afternoon shooting in which two people were wounded.
It happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Peach Street.
Two people were driving separate vehicles when they started shooting at each other around the apartment complex, authorities say.
Police say upwards of 50 rounds were fired.
And two men were shot — one in the neck and the other in a hand — while they were sitting in a car.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
