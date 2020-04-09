SPD working to identify attempted burglary suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this is?
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are asking the public to help identify the person they believe is responsible for an attempted burglary.
It happened on April 4 in the 8900 block of Marlow Drive. That’s in Shreveport’s Brookwood neighborhood.
Investigators were able to get video footage of the alleged burglar from the homeowner.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips. Please include CAD # 20-053845 with your tip.
