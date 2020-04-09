Shreveport neighborhood residents ask mayor to continue working toward more COVID-19 testing sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Some people living in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood are concerned over the lack of a mobile testing site in their community.
A new mobile site to test first responders and healthcare workers was just opened near the Walmart in Shreve City.
City officials identified Queensborough, Western Hills, Mooretown, Sunset-Acres-Hollywood and the MLK neighborhoods as hotspots for coronavirus.
During Monday’s opening of the new mobile testing site, Mayor Adrian Perkins spoke about the what city officials are working on to bring more resources to those communities.
“Actually reaching out to the healthcare systems in the city and Caddo Commission so we can focus on the hotspots to get resources to those areas. So I hope we can get more mobile sites.”
Several people living in Queensborough didn’t know their neighborhood was a hotspot.
“I live in Queensborough and don’t know anyone with the virus,” Earnest Anderson says. “I’ve lived here my entire life, but could be wrong.”
Anderson wants mobile testing sites not just in Queensborough but in every neighborhood.
Right now, Perkins is estimating April 30 for all of this to end but says he just doesn’t know.
Staying at home and social distancing will help to make this date more of a reality.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.