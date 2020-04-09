Shreve City Walmart open; first responders testing site in parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreve City Walmart is open for business on Thursday, April 9.
The big-box store at 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, is open today. Some published reports stated the store is shut down due to coronavirus concerns. According to Walmart corporate, the announcement was posted by mistake.
Three Walmart locations in New Orleans are closed to be cleaned. At this time there are no Walmart locations in Shreveport that are closed.
Also, for the first time in Louisiana — a drive-through COVID-19 testing site is open for first responders.
The testing site is open in the parking lot of the Shreve City Walmart Shopping Center
