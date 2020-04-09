Severe weather possible Easter weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! While we didn’t see a record high yesterday it was certainly a toasty day across the ArkLaTex, but big changes are on the way for Thursday. A quick moving cold front this morning will help drop our temperatures significantly compared to what we saw yesterday. But even with the front, rain chances will be low until we get to Saturday when our next major weather maker arrives. This next front will bring the potential for severe weather both days of the weekend. Looking ahead to next week expect much cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid-60s.
So as you head out the door this morning you should be fine with leaving the rain gear home. While a cold front will be moving through during the morning hours, the overall potential for rain today remains low. Behind the front expect temperatures to either fall or hold steady throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-70s.
Looking ahead to your Easter weekend we are tracking a major disturbance for the ArkLaTex. Rain and thunderstorms will begin to move in during the afternoon hours on Saturday and will last through your Easter dinner on Sunday. The potential for severe weather will be highest first during the evening hours on Saturday and again during the afternoon hours on Sunday. As we get closer to the weekend we should get a better on idea on threats that could impact the ArkLaTex.
Once the rain and storms move out Sunday evening we will still be dealing with the effects of the front as we go into next week. We are tracking high temperatures at least through the first half of the week that will be well below normal for the ArkLaTex. There could also be a reinforcing front on Tuesday that could push our temperatures Wednesday morning down into the 30s for some parts of the viewing area.
So while the first of potential three cold fronts arrives today, the biggest drop with our temperatures will not come until next week. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
