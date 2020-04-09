Severe weather possible Easter weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! While we didn’t see a record high yesterday it was certainly a toasty day across the ArkLaTex, but big changes are on the way for Thursday. A quick moving cold front this morning will help drop our temperatures significantly compared to what we saw yesterday. But even with the front, rain chances will be low until we get to Saturday when our next major weather maker arrives. This next front will bring the potential for severe weather both days of the weekend. Looking ahead to next week expect much cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid-60s.