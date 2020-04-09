Severe weather a good possibility this weekend

Sunday will also have a good chance of rain. I have raised the rain chance to 70%. The rain from Saturday will be sticking around overnight into the morning hours on Sunday. Then the rain will begin to move away by the afternoon with only a few lingering showers. By Sunday night, all the rain will be gone. Again, there is a good chance for severe weather on Sunday, so make sure to stay weather aware. If you are planning on doing any outdoor Easter Egg hunting, you may now want to have an indoor plan.