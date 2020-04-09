Severe weather a good possibility this weekend

(KSLA) - This weekend has a good chance for some severe weather. Both Saturday and Sunday will have a chance for some strong to severe storms. Hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible.
This evening, there will be complete overcast as these clouds continue to increase. There will also be some rain on the southern side of the ArkLaTex. South of I-20 has a good chance to see some rain and maybe a couple storms. There should not be any severe weather though. Temperatures will be in the 60s.
Tonight, there will be a little more rain south if Interstate 20. It will be moving off to the east, and will be gone by Friday morning. There should be a couple storms, but nothing too strong. Temperatures will be cooling down to the mid 50s.
Friday will go back to having nice weather with a few clouds and low rain chances. Overall, it will be mostly sunny. I think the clouds will be pretty limited. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. This will be the best day this week!
The nice weather from Friday will not last long, however. Saturday is when we should have our best chance for rain this week. For now, they are up to 70%. We will be around a couple cold fronts and also a warm front. So, temperatures will not change much. Therefore, they will stay in the 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday. All in between, there will be a lot of rain.
The bigger story this weekend will be the chance for severe weather. There is now a possibility some storms reach severe level status. There will be warm enough temperatures to help add some ingredients to the atmosphere. Both Saturday and Sunday have a chance for some severe storms. As far as the risks, Saturday will have a better chance for hail, then Sunday a better chance for damaging winds and tornadoes.
Sunday will also have a good chance of rain. I have raised the rain chance to 70%. The rain from Saturday will be sticking around overnight into the morning hours on Sunday. Then the rain will begin to move away by the afternoon with only a few lingering showers. By Sunday night, all the rain will be gone. Again, there is a good chance for severe weather on Sunday, so make sure to stay weather aware. If you are planning on doing any outdoor Easter Egg hunting, you may now want to have an indoor plan.
Next week on Monday and Tuesday though will go back to quiet weather. There will be a few clouds with some sunshine and low rain chances. Tuesday is up to 20%, but still should not have too much rain. Temperatures will also be cool. It will warm up to the lower to mid 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday next week should also be dry. There will be plenty of sunshine and a few small passing clouds. It will be beautiful weather! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it will also be rather comfy too!
Have a great rest of the week everyone!
