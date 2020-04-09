Month of the Military Child: Isabella, Lucas, Ethan & Justin

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - April is the Month of the Military Child!
On Wednesday, April 8, we celebrate Isabella, Lucas, Ethan and Justin Ciota.
Isabella is 15 years old and a sophomore at Benton High School.
Lucas is a 12-year-old who is in the sixth grade at Benton Middle School.
Ethan is 9 years old and is in the fourth grade at Legacy Elementary School.
Their little brother Justin is 8 and is in the second grade at Legacy Elementary.
Their father is a master sergeant in the Air Force.
Every weeknight on KSLA News 12 at 5, we are recognizing children who come from military families here in the ArkLaTex.
Our next military child will be honored Thursday, April 9.
