KSLA Salutes: The Kindness Krewe Initiative

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Every day for the month of April, Parkway High School Freshman Brianna Cooley has been posting videos on Giving Tuesday Military’s Facebook page.
“We created the Little Warriors Kindness Krewe and right now for the Month of the Military Child, we’re doing a kindness bingo," she said. “It’s just helping the little kids find their purpose in life even though we are stuck at home you can still do all of this stuff.”
Growing up in a military family, Cooley has had the opportunity to see some of the challenges our service members face.
“There has been a lot of suicides at Barksdale Air Force Base in the past few years," she said. "You have someone taking their own life because they don’t feel loved... (that) really haunts me... and I do my best to try and make sure no one feels that they have to do that.”
After talking with her brother who also serves in the military, she learned Christmas cards were something many troops really needed.
“I was like, it’s just a piece of paper that a little kid wrote on, how would that make a difference and he was like it just shows that there’s people caring about you," Cooley said.
So she and a friend decided to collect holiday cards to send to our troops last Christmas.
“We went to (the) Bossier Parish School Board and we talked at one of their meetings and then they pushed it out and we ended up getting 7,000 holiday cards to send to basic training," she said.
While she’s still finding ways to give back during the coronavirus pandemic, she hopes those sitting at home will consider doing something good for someone else.
“We need to take this time to really be showing our kindness to the world and we can do that right here from home," she said.
To participate in kindness bingo all you have to do is print out the card here, and mark off the things your child completes. When your card is complete tag Every Warrior Network on Facebook, and your name will be entered into a drawing for gift cards.
- One Bingo - You could win a $25 gift card.
- Three Bingos - You could win a $50 gift card.
- Blackout - You could win a $100 gift card.
The organization will draw for a winner in each category on Thursday, April 30.
Only one child can complete a card, but you can do more than one card per child.
