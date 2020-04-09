Gov. Edwards considering closing schools through end of academic year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Thursday he is still deciding whether to close K-12 public schools in the state through the end of this current school year.
Gov. Edwards added there is a “really good chance” that will happen.
He expects to have a decision “relatively soon,” the governor said.
For most schools, the current school year ends in May.
The governor initially shut down schools on March 16 as a way to curb the spread of coronavirus.
That order was set to expire on April 30.
A majority of Louisiana public school superintendents Wednesday asked Edwards to extend his school closure order through the end of the academic year.
