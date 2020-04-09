Don’t flush your wipes down the toilet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s still a lot of people struggling to find toilet paper right now, meaning they are flushing things like wipes, napkins and paper towels down their toilets instead.
It’s become such an issue across the United States that the Environmental Protection Agency issued a warning for Americans to stop.
In Shreveport, it’s becoming an issue and it’s something the city’s water and sewage director is encouraging people not to do.
“It can cause not only our customers very own line to clog up and then back up and then they have to call a plumber, but then when it gets into the mainline they gather up, they get stuck on stuff and they build-up," said Barbara Featherston. "Then you’re plugging up a city main and a number of people could be affected.”
Featherston says there are packages on wipes that say they are flushable, but that’s not true.
“It’s not like toilet paper,” she said. “You can feel it. You can’t rip it apart and so when it goes down your four-inch sewer service, if there’s anything else in your sewer service like maybe some roots, some grease or some other things, that’s going to start to impact your service.”
Not only that she says so many wipes coming through the system end up impacting equipment at their wastewater plants.
“Those pumps, if you get too many of those in (wipes) don’t always do well," she said. “We’re processing at our smaller plant like three million gallons a day and 24 million gallons a day at our bigger plant, and everything goes through a screen. These things bind those screens and that equipment faces more wear and tear.”
Featherston also deals with the city’s water and says they are working to make sure everyone in the city has the water they need during this time.
“We’re not doing water disconnects for non-payment,” she said. “We understand the financial burdens that this time has placed on everyone and we stopped doing that mid-March,” she said.
She does encourage those who haven’t paid to try and pay what they can because they will still have to make that payment once the stay at home order is lifted.
“People weren’t able to pay their bills or only were able to pay a portion of their bills and some people are doing that and I highly encourage that if at all possible because we’re not waiving those,” she said. "We’re merely just not doing disconnects.”
Featherston says once the order is lifted they will begin reaching out to customers and working with them to set up payment plans to pay their bills for the months of March and April.
