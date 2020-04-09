COVID-19 delays graduation for Caddo high school seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The COVID-19 pandemic means hundreds of Caddo high school seniors have missed key milestones in their last year of high school.
Now another pivotal moment, while not canceled, is at least deferred.
A month from now, the 2,500 or so students were due to walk across a stage and receive the high school diplomas they’ve worked years to earn.
But today Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree sent a letter to them and their parents stating:
“At this time, graduation ceremonies are on hold and will no longer take place in May as we await further instructions from state and federal officials."
The missive later adds: ”Rest assured, we will celebrate the Class of 2020; but it may be delayed until we can do so safely."
For the moment, the School District is in talks with the Shreveport Convention Center about potential dates for the commencements to be held during the last two weeks of July.
And even then, the ceremonies may still feel the influence of the coronavirus.
“If we are able to host commencement exercises, the district will adhere to any guidelines required by the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the superintendent’s letter states.
That means the number of guests for each graduate likely will be limited to four, at most. It could be fewer depending upon the conditions at that time.
Goree also notes that:
- the district will have a procedure for schools to safely distribute diplomas to seniors who need their diplomas before the graduation ceremonies can be held; and,
- the district intends to Livestream the graduations for those that cannot be there in person.
“Ultimately, our first priority has to be protecting the health and safety of our community,” Goree said.
