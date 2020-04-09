Authorities search for a woman accused of domestic violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a woman accused of domestic battery.
On Monday, April 6 officers were called to the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive relative to a domestic call.
When police arrived they found a male victim suffering from several abrasions to his back.
The victim said he and his girlfriend, Brittany Hinton, 26, were involved in an argument that turned violent. Hinton allegedly dragged the victim with her car after taking his cellphone.
Investigators issued a warrant for Hinton’s arrest, charging her with one count of aggravated 2nd-degree battery and one count of simple robbery.
Investigators are asking anyone with the whereabouts of Hinton to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373, lockemup.org or via their app, P3Tips.
