Sheriff Steve Prator address coronavirus concerns in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator along with other local officials held a press conference Friday afternoon to go over coronavirus measures.
During the press conference Friday, April 4 Sheriff Steve Prator stressed the importance of everyone doing what they are supposed to do which is to stay home.
“But it’s you knotheads deciding to do what you want to do," Prator said. "I ain’t playing now. I don’t know what it’ll take to get through some of your heads, but let’s take this thing seriously and stay away from everybody else. Let’s get through this as quickly as we can.”
Prator says he’s counting on essential businesses to adhere to the social distancing requirements. He wants people to stop going to big box stores such as Lowes and Target and buying non-essential items.
Friday evening Walmart sent out a press release stating they will no limit the number of customers inside its stores.
Last month Prator said he wouldn’t be implementing a curfew, however, now he says he is considering one.
Sheriff Prator also spoke about the rise of crime since and the impact the virus is having on the department.
He says the department has seen a rise in domestic violence cases and has decided to release one hundred non-violent inmates from jail. Prator ensured people the released inmates will behave as they await trial and almost half will be wearing ankle monitors.
With 35 deputies at home and the release of 100 inmates, Prator called on the people of Caddo Parish to stay home.
“Please take this seriously and stay away from everybody else let’s get through this thing as quick as we can, the longer you prolong it the more problems we are going to have and the more risks we are going to take."
In addition, the sheriff also addressed concerns for the Louisiana-Texas border.
Prator says Texas authorities have blocked off Highways 1 & 2 entering Texas from Louisiana. They will begin stopping every 3rd vehicle to see “what business they have in Texas”.
There is no word on how long this process will last.
