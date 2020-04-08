Rev. Harry Blake, a civil rights icon, dies

The pastor emeritus of Shreveport’s historic Mount Canaan Baptist Church was 85 years old

Rev. Harry Blake, a civil rights icon, dies
The Rev. Harry Blake, pastor emeritus of Shreveport’s historic Mount Canaan Baptist Church, has died. He was 85 years old.
April 8, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 11:32 PM

Media Release For immediate release: April 8, 2020 Reverend Harry Blake Family Statement The Passing of Dr. Harry...

Posted by Dr. Harry Blake on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Civil rights leader and longtime Shreveport pastor the Rev. Harry Blake Sr. has passed away.

The 85-year-old pastor emeritus of Shreveport’s historic Mount Canaan Baptist Church died tonight after a brief illness, according to a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Mount Canaan Baptist celebrates a legacy, the start of a new era

Funeral arrangements for Blake, interim pastor of Shreveport’s St. Rest Baptist Church, are pending..

“The family is appreciative of the outpouring of support that has come for the local community and from across the nation,” the Facebook post says. “During this critical time, The Blake family requests private time as they, together, mourn the passing of their father, brother, grandfather and uncle.”

Blake, who served at Mount Canaan Baptist for more 52 years, was a civil rights icon who strived for justice and equality.

The revered pastor who grew up on plantations in Arkansas and Louisiana also was a published author.

Blake fought for equality and civil rights alongside the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And because of that, Blake is the subject of a now-iconic photograph of that era.

It shows Blake being tended to shortly after he was hit with a billy club baton at Little Union Baptist Church in 1963. That photo has since come to symbolize the Civil Rights Movement in Northwest Louisiana.

RELATED:

Civil rights pioneer and Shreveport pastor Harry Blake gives his final sermon

Shreveport pastor and civil rights icon pens book

Shreveport’s Mount Canaan Baptist Church celebrates a legacy, marks the start of a new era

VIDEO: Black History Moments | Dr. Harry Blake

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.