Record highs and an Easter weekend washout

Looking ahead to the weekend and next week more big changes will be coming to the ArkLaTex. For your Easter weekend, we are watching a major area of low pressure that will start to push through the region during the afternoon hours Saturday bringing rain and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex. This will be continuing through at least Easter morning and potentially all the way through the afternoon hours. As of right now severe weather potential is still low for the ArkLaTex, but this is something that will have to be closely watching over the next few days. At a bare minimum, expect potentially over two inches of rain this weekend. This front will set up highs at the beginning of next week that will only get into upper 60s.