Record highs and an Easter weekend washout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After a delightful afternoon and evening for the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking record highs potentially this afternoon along with maybe a few pop up storms later today. But just as soon as temperatures will be reaching new highs we are watching the first of two cold fronts that will be having a major impact on our temperatures as we head towards your Easter weekend. While the first front Thursday will bring cooler temperatures but not much rain, that will not be the case this weekend as we are tracking a major weather maker. This cold front could potentially front could rain and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Easter Sunday before moving out. Temperatures also could be up 15 degrees below average by the start of next week.
So as you head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses and perhaps sunscreen if you’re going to be outside for any prolonged period of time. Temperatures are starting off on the warm side once again and will quickly rise through the 80s before topping out at the 90 degree mark this afternoon. If we do reach 90 that would be an all-time high for April 8th. While there is some potential for a couple thunderstorms to develop later today especially across the southern ArkLaTex, overall potential remains low.
Moving through the rest of the workweek temperatures are going to taking a step down big time. A cold front will roll through the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning with a few showers rolling through. Behind the front expect temperatures to fall dramatically down into the low 70s by Friday. While there is an outside chance of shower both days overall wet weather potential remains low.
Looking ahead to the weekend and next week more big changes will be coming to the ArkLaTex. For your Easter weekend, we are watching a major area of low pressure that will start to push through the region during the afternoon hours Saturday bringing rain and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex. This will be continuing through at least Easter morning and potentially all the way through the afternoon hours. As of right now severe weather potential is still low for the ArkLaTex, but this is something that will have to be closely watching over the next few days. At a bare minimum, expect potentially over two inches of rain this weekend. This front will set up highs at the beginning of next week that will only get into upper 60s.
So if you don’t like the heat and enjoy more traditional Spring weather just wait a for next week! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.