La. Insurance Commissioner approves emergency rate reduction for Allstate companies

“These rebates will have an estimated $13,607,287 in direct economic impact to Allstate policyholders in Louisiana alone. Nationwide it will result in $600,000,000 returned to policyholders. I am calling on other insurance companies to provide a similar return in premium to account for the very real fact that consumer compliance with the stay at home order in Louisiana has resulted in fewer cars on the road and an overall decline in driving means fewer accidents to insure,” said Donelon.