Harrison County releases new COVID-19 numbers

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Emergency Management Team of Harrison County and the City of Marshall released the following numbers regarding COVID-19 on April 8.
The following numbers are reported to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District as of 5 p.m. on April 7.
- Positive: 11
- Negative: 181
- Pending: 48
- Total: 240
In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve in the ArkLaTex, officials remind resident of these guidelines by the CDC:
- Restrict physical contact and publicly used areas.
- Maintain Social Distancing with a safe distance of six (6’) feet between individuals.
- Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more per Executive Order of Governor Abbott.
- Residents should not visit nursing homes, retirement, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
- In accordance with the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors. Residents may still utilize drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options through the Executive Order.
- Regularly wash hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- If soap is not available, use at least a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. All persons should remain in the home if one person in the home exhibits symptoms.
- An essential errand should be conducted by only one adult from the household. All other family members should remain sheltered at home.
- CDC recommends wearing a cloth face mask in public. The mask will fit snugly, be secured with ear loops, and be able to be laundered and machine dried often. A mask should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or unable to remove the mask without assistance. A mask with multiple layers of fabric should allow for breathing without restriction. The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators as those critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.