Gov. Edwards signs emergency order on unemployment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, April 7, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation related to unemployment and the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).
LWC is currently trying to handle an unprecedented number of new claims as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The proclamation address several issues related to unemployment claims and workers’ compensation. It also deems healthcare workers and first responders as essential for the purposes of the federal Family First Coronavirus Response Act.
Click here to read the full proclamation.
