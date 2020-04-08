Gov. Edwards optimistic about ‘curve’, cautions residents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says social distancing and stay-at-home mandates could be riding on what happens in the coming weeks.
"We are seeing early signs that the curve is starting to flatten," said Governor John Bel Edwards.
Seemingly good news from the Governor, Tuesday. For the second day in a row, he announced mitigation measures are beginning to pay off but it came with a caviat.
“Just because we think we’re starting to flatten the curve doesn’t mean our job is over and, in fact, now is the time to double down,” said Edwards.
The warning came moments before he went over the new numbers, including the most deaths in a 24-hour report.
“It doesn’t mean 70 people died in 24 hours. Many died before yesterday but the testing just confirmed the individual had COVID-19,” Edwards explained
While the number of COVID patients on ventilators is down, he says hospitalizations are up.
Health Educator Dr. Eric Griggs, M.D. says he expected to see the curve start to bend without a drastic drop in numbers.
“We can look at the model, the trend of the model curve. So, if we start to see things slow down, that’s good. It means, in two weeks, the numbers might not be as high as projected,” explained Dr. Griggs.
Dr. Griggs says the numbers coming in now reflect those infected two weeks ago. He says the “the curve” relies on computer modeling and projections based on how the virus has behaved in previously impacted areas, like Italy and China.
The Governor says the best projections can only be realized by continued adherence to mandates.
"What this means is we have to continue to do those things that have caused the curve to flatten," said Edwards.
Edwards applauded those following proper precautions, citing an increase in compliance over time. But he also noted it's not enough.
Though Louisiana’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30, doctors caution there can be no finite date for a complete end to these mandates, since so much is riding on what happens now.
"I don't think it's a switch that goes on and off, on, off and you just got to determine the situation that you're in. But one of the critical issues that you have to see is a clear cut indication that we're turning the corner and the cases are coming down," said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D.
Dr. Fauci says, when it does happen, it must be gradual and Dr. Griggs agrees.
“Remember that curve we said was flattening out, the virus will still be there. The numbers can go right back up again,” he warned.
Dr. Griggs says it’s important to remember these are projections. He adds, multiple factors play into the numbers, like availability of supplies, backlogs of test results and the number of people who stay home.
