FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms expected for Easter weekend

Our next big weather maker is likely to bring a messy and perhaps stormy Easter weekend across the ArkLaTex. Rain and storms are likely for parts of both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain could be heavy at times, particularly in any stronger storms that may pass through. Much of the ArkLaTex may see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain before the weekend come to an end.
The threat for severe weather is also now possibility. The latest severe weather outlook includes just about all of the ArkLaTex on Saturday.
More severe weather is also a possibility across the majority of the area on Sunday.
We’re still a bit too far out to be specific on timing and impacts of the strongest storms, but right now all modes of severe weather look possible including damaging wind, large hail and perhaps tornadoes.
