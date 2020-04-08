FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms expected for Easter weekend

FIRST ALERT: Rain and strong storms expected for Easter weekend
Rain and strong storms possible Saturday evening (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | April 8, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 8:20 PM

Our next big weather maker is likely to bring a messy and perhaps stormy Easter weekend across the ArkLaTex. Rain and storms are likely for parts of both Saturday and Sunday.

Wet and stormy Easter weekend
Wet and stormy Easter weekend (Source: KSLA)

Rain could be heavy at times, particularly in any stronger storms that may pass through. Much of the ArkLaTex may see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain before the weekend come to an end.

Futuretrack rain totals for the weekend
Futuretrack rain totals for the weekend (Source: KSLA)

The threat for severe weather is also now possibility. The latest severe weather outlook includes just about all of the ArkLaTex on Saturday.

Severe weather outlook for Saturday
Severe weather outlook for Saturday (Source: KSLA)

More severe weather is also a possibility across the majority of the area on Sunday.

Severe weather outlook on Sunday
Severe weather outlook on Sunday (Source: KSLA)

We’re still a bit too far out to be specific on timing and impacts of the strongest storms, but right now all modes of severe weather look possible including damaging wind, large hail and perhaps tornadoes.

The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the threats as details become clearer in the next few days. Here’s how you can keep up with the latest forecast:

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.