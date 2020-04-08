CPSO, other agencies to discuss new testing site at 1 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department and other agencies will discuss a new mobile testing lab for COVID-19 in Shreveport.
The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. The event will be streamed live here and below.
The mobile lab will be stationed at the Shreve City Walmart, 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. The mobile testing lab is for healthcare providers and not for the general public at this time.
To see if you qualify and to reserve a time, visit QuestDiagnostics.com.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.