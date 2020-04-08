Bossier Parish extends courthouse closure

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish courthouse will remain closed through late April.
Due to the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, the Bossier courthouse has extended its closure through Thursday, April 30.
The Bossier Police Jury Office will remain open with minimal staff to ensure that any emergency needs are met. You can still contact the Bossier Police Jury at 318-965-2329.
If you need to contact an individual department or agency to determine its hour of operation you have to go to www.bossierparishla.gov
