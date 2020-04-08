Bossier City man goes missing

By Curtis Heyen | April 7, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 11:43 PM

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man has gone missing.

Now his father, who reported his disappearance, is concerned for his well-being.

And Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Logan Taylor.

Taylor lives in Cash Point RV Park just west of Benton Road and is known to frequent the hotels near DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, authorities report.

He last was seen wearing an orange Carhart hoodie, a black T-shirt and black wind pants.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Taylor to cal Bossier sheriff’s Detective Debra McKay at (318) 965-2203.

Bossier City resident Logan Taylor, 21, lives at Cash Point RV Park and is known to frequent the hotels near DiamondJacks Casino & Hotel, authorities report. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

