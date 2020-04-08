Big cool down in temperatures, then a stormy weekend

Thursday will be much cooler though. A cold front will arrive in the morning, and will keep the temperature from rising. Therefore, it should remain in the 70s all day. I also do not expect a lot of rain. There will be more rain in the evening after sunset, but not so much during the day. So, I have the rain chance at only 20%. The sunshine may also mix in during the morning, but it will become more cloudy later in the day.