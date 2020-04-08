A-State student shot, lockdown lifted, investigation continues

Chancellor asked all students to shelter in place for now.

A-State student shot, lockdown lifted, investigation continues
A campus lockdown went into effect early Wednesday morning. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | April 8, 2020 at 1:05 AM CDT - Updated April 8 at 9:02 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a student was shot.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1200-block of University Loop.

Arkansas State University campus on lockdown after shooting
Arkansas State University campus on lockdown after shooting (Source: KAIT)

According to a news release from the university, a student was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant in the parking lot of Red Wolf Den apartments.

The student was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

Officers set up crime scene tape during the investigation early Wednesday morning.
Officers set up crime scene tape during the investigation early Wednesday morning. (Source: KAIT)

The campus was placed on lockdown as university and Jonesboro police scoured the area for clues and the suspect.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse told our reporter that approximately 700 students are scattered across campus and that is why they asked all students to shelter in place.

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, A-State lifted the campus-wide lockdown.

The campus remained on lockdown until 5:03 a.m. when Damphousse announced it had been canceled and “campus operations may continue as scheduled.”

As of 5:03 AM, the campus lockdown is cancelled. Campus operations may continue as scheduled. ❤️🐺

Posted by Kelly Damphousse on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

At last report, no arrests have been made and police continue to search for a suspect.

The University Police Department is reviewing security video and has asked Arkansas State Police to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call UPD at 870-972-2093.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and update it as new information becomes available.

Police officers from several agencies are at a dorm investigating a person with a gunshot wound.
Police officers from several agencies are at a dorm investigating a person with a gunshot wound. (Source: KAIT)

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.