SPD officer recovering at home following shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police officer is recovering at home after he was shot on Monday, April 6.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the bullet hit the officer under one of his arms and struck a rib.
He has not had surgery yet.
William C. Torrans, 65, is accused of shooting the officer. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. The incident took place just before noon at the Residences of SpringRidge, an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Drive.
More information will be released later on Tuesday, April 7.
