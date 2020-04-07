Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested; fired

Jesse D. Parrie, 30, of Zwolle, was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on April 6, 2020, for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office. (Source: SPSO)
By Alex Onken | April 7, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:10 AM

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is out on bail after he was charged and arrested.

Jesse D. Parrie, 30, of Zwolle, is charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

He was arrested after an internal investigation, according to SPSO. When Parrie was a jailer, he allegedly accepted cash payments for bringing illegal items into the jail for inmates.

Parrie was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center on April 6 and released after posting a $10,000 bond.

According to SPSO, he no longer works for the department.

