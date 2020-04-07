Record heat Wednesday followed by a big cool down

Wednesday will be hot. It will reach the lower 90s in the afternoon. If this holds true, this will break a record set back in 1882! There should be some sunshine and a few passing clouds during the day. Come by the evening, the clouds will build back up and some rain could be possible. There is a lot of discrepancy about whether or not there will be a lot of rain. Nonetheless, there is a marginal risk for severe weather. There will be a lot of heat which could help spark a few storms. As of now though, I still have only a 20% chance of showers.