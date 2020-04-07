Possible record heat followed by major cooldown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing mainly gray skies yesterday with a touch of sun mixed you can expect much of the same for your Tuesday. We are tracking a few showers and storms this morning that will be concentrated mainly to the north of I-20. Most of us for the remainder of the day can expect to stay dry. As we move into the middle of the work week we are tracking potential record heat of Wednesday with a forecast of 90 degrees which would break the previous record of 89. Later in the week though we are tracking two cold front along with increasing rain chances that will be putting a major break on our big ArkLaTex warm up.
So as you are heading out the door this morning if you do live to the north of I-20 you would be wise to grab an umbrella as we are expecting a few showers and storms to roll through the region especially during the morning hours. Once we get into the afternoon hours most of us should see dry conditions as our temperatures into Shreveport will move back into the low 80s.
Wednesday we are expecting our temperatures to peak for at least the next week here in the ArkLaTex. We are forecasting high temperatures to reach 90 degrees which would break a record that has stood for over 130 years. Wednesday will also be the driest day of the week we a decent amount of sunshine. Just as quickly as our temperatures will max they will quickly fall on Thursday as the first of a series of cold fronts will be rolling through the region. We could see some showers especially during the morning hours, but we are not expecting a washout by any means.
As we look ahead to the weekend we are tracking more unsettled weather for the region. A strong cold front will sweep through the region Saturday into Sunday bringing rain, thunderstorms, and much cooler temperatures to the ArkLaTex. There is some potential for some stronger storms to roll through the region during the evening hours on Saturday. By the time we get to next we could see high temperatures only the 60s for much of the ArkLaTex.
So if you like the heat enjoy the next couple days as big changes are on the way at the end of the week. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
