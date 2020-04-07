Possible record heat followed by major cooldown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After seeing mainly gray skies yesterday with a touch of sun mixed you can expect much of the same for your Tuesday. We are tracking a few showers and storms this morning that will be concentrated mainly to the north of I-20. Most of us for the remainder of the day can expect to stay dry. As we move into the middle of the work week we are tracking potential record heat of Wednesday with a forecast of 90 degrees which would break the previous record of 89. Later in the week though we are tracking two cold front along with increasing rain chances that will be putting a major break on our big ArkLaTex warm up.