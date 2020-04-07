Mayor sees behavior improve in COVID-19 hotspots

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says his office is detecting a correlation between certain inner-city neighborhoods and high numbers of COVID-19 patients.
“We noticed there was a correlation, not causation, but correlation between violations we are seeing, people with public gatherings that exceed 10, and those neighborhoods,” explained Perkins, noting the highest concentration of cases in Western Hills, Mooretown, Sunset Acres-Hollywood, Queensborough, and the Martin Luther King neighborhoods."
One thing city leaders and police officers are hoping to eliminate are large gatherings in parks or public places, like one the mayor cited as an example: a large number of people hanging out in a gas station parking lot on Hearne Avenue days ago.
However, he says they’ve noted great improvement in many of the hotspot neighborhoods.
“This weekend was very different from last weekend. We do think it’s being effective.”
Perkins says that 90 percent of Shreveporters are doing the right thing and that it’s just some “bad apples” who are becoming problematic.
“With this virus, those few bad apples can have our entire communities at risk.”
During an interview Monday on KSLA News 12 at 6 with Doug Warner, the mayor also said that afternoon that he and other city officials were slated to conduct a deep dive into the financial numbers to see what kind of damage could be looming for the city once we get past this pandemic.
He also reiterated the importance for local small businesses or anyone left unemployed because of the virus outbreak to go to Shreve.biz, which recently was launched by the city, so they can receive free consultations about resources available to them.
