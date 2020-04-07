Louisiana driver’s license renewal now available through LA Wallet app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana drivers needing to renew their licenses can do so using a free app.
All Louisiana Motor Vehicle office are closed due to COVID-19.
The developers of LA Wallet are allowing the download of the app free of charge to Louisiana residents.
The app is available on Apple and Android devices by searching LA Wallet.
Current users of LA Wallet will need to update their app to the newest version.
“We are very excited for Louisiana residents to have another option to renew their driver licenses and identification cards,” stated OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain.
The in-app renewals operate just like current online renewal options, but in addition to receiving your physical credential by mail, users will receive an updated LA Wallet digital license/ID within 24 hours of renewal.
An instructional video on using LA Wallet’s new functionality, and other help information such as password resets, can be found by visiting LAWallet.com.
