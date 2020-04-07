Longtime DeSoto School Board member dies

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A longtime DeSoto Parish School Board member has died.
The Rev. L.J. Mayweather Jr., who represented District 11, passed away Tuesday following a recent illness, the School District reports.
“Rev. Mayweather was a true example of a servant leader,” DeSoto schools Superintendent Clay Corley said. “Because of his longevity and steadfast leadership, his impact will be felt for years to come. Our lives are richer for having known him.”
Mayweather, a Mansfield Democrat, was midway into his seventh term on the School Board, records show.
“L.J. set the standards when it came to representing his constituents. I am blessed to have served with him for over 30 years,” School Board President Donnie Dufour said.
When recently asked about his favorite part of serving as a School Board member, Mayweather reportedly said, “As a School Board member, I am able to serve the people. Nothing gives me more pleasure than being a part of making a difference with our wonderful school system.”
Mayweather was involved in a number of civic and community organizations and activities. He also served as pastor of several local churches throughout the years.
“Rev. Mayweather was the happiest when he was out in his community. He was a fine example for all board members. I will miss him greatly,” School Board President Bobby Boyd said.
