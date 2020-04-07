Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — With NBA games indefinitely on hold, there has been a lot of discussion about postseason possibilities. That includes coaches around the league. If NBA games do resume this season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the league may choose to start the postseason immediately. Toronto coach Nick Nurse said he’s trying to prepare for every possibility that would allow the Raptors a chance to defend their title. Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer has spent part of this hiatus studying the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets — the Bucks’ two most likely first-round playoff foes.
UNDATED (AP) — Resuming the NBA season with the start of the playoff is one option for the league. Most teams had about 15 games left to play in the regular-season schedules when play was halted on March 11, and not everyone had played the same amount of games. But in this unprecedented situation, games won’t resume until well beyond the originally scheduled April 15 end of the regular season. If the NBA does decide to resume the season there would be some intriguing matchups.