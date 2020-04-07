CPSO continues search for shooting suspect

CADDO PARISH, La (KSLA) - Have you seen Derek T. Swanson?
Swanson, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in Shreveport in connection to the death of Taylor Baskin. He’s also believed to be the same man who shot at a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy on Monday afternoon.
A deputy was sent to Jefferson Paige Road near Clim Lane around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6 following a tip that Swanson was in the area.
When the deputy spotted who he believed to be Swanson, he left his patrol car, trying to speak to him, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
The man then pulled out a gun and shot at the deputy, but did not hit him.
The deputy returned fire, however, it’s unknown if the man was hit.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers has offered a $2000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest. The number for Crime Stoppers is 673-7373.
Citizens in the area are urged to use caution and report any suspicious activity to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170.
