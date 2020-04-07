Caddo fighting to keep coronavirus out of prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Steps are being taken to better protect Caddo Correctional Center inmates and staffers from COVID-19 after one inmate tested positive for the coronavirus.
The affected inmate was rushed to Ochsner LSU Hospital in Shreveport early Saturday morning. That’s when he tested positive for the virus.
The Sheriff’s Office immediately put his cellmate in isolation.
By Sunday, jailers had issued 1,200 surgical masks to all of Caddo Correctional’s inmates.
They also further limited any potential for spreading the virus by serving meals in the prisoners’ cells.
Even before that, Sheriff Steve Prator said he and his staffers were able to release 100 non-violent offenders along with another inmates 150 wearing ankle monitors.
Prator also elaborated on why there always are a few people upset about how the decision is made on who is ultimately released in such cases and who must stay in the lockup.
“We hear from the families of the inmates that are out there that say, ‘Why don’t you let mine out?’ ‘Let mine out!’ And then you have the ones that, hardliners saying nobody should get out."
“So we have to walk that fine line,” he sheriff continued. "And I promise you, Steve Prator’s not letting prisoners out that he thinks are going to be violent or hunt anybody in the community. That’s just not going to happen.”
Among the Caddo Correctional inmates released Monday is Krystle Williams, who has been in the lockup since Valentine’s Day.
She described the fear and uncertainty she faced.
“Just like anybody else. ‘Yeah, when we going to go home?’ We were gonna die in there.”
And then there’s 30-year-old Christopher Cash, who left Caddo Correctional after four days behind bars.
His mother, Pamela, said she was unhappy that he was even taken to the prison in the first place.
“You come out and picked him up on a warrant when you could have issued a summons on whatever you needed to do. But, you come out and pick him up when you know the coronavirus is out here," she explained.
"And we all are fearing for our life out here. But we have to go home with this. So we don’t know what we’re facing.”
As for Williams, she said she knew something wasn’t quite right.
“It got to the point that guards started getting sick. So the guards bringing it in or getting sick from someone else that’s sick, bringing it to them.”
Prator said his office now has 12 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, with a total of 42 overall in quarantine.
Fortunately, they planned ahead for this kind of contingency and are fine when it comes to staffing, the sheriff explained.
The housing unit where the inmate tested positive for the coronavirus holds 145 inmates. They too are in quarantine for the next 14 days with their temperatures being checked twice a day.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.