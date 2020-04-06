A Shreveport dietitian shares tips on how to boost the immune system during a Coronavirus Quarantine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions across the world. Many families are home during this stay-at-home order.
Savanna Latimer is a Registered Dietitian with Eat Fit Shreveport and says eating healthy can have a direct impact on how you cope with the new normal we all face during this COVID-19 pandemic.
“So making sure your getting lots of fruits and vegetables, not just one food that’s going to protect you from getting the virus, but if you eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, and also probiotics, kabocha, yogurt that’s going to help with your gut health and your immune system”, said Savanna Latimer.
Savanna says its important to start your day with a plan.
“The biggest thing is when your stocking up at the store make sure your grabbing items you normally would, find your favorite healthy alternative for chips or chocolate or candy, there’s a lot of healthy options out their, choose that instead of the junk food, so it sets you up to eat healthy throughout the day"
Savanna says be sure to take time spent at home during this quarantine to learn something new.
“Make sure you still have a daily routine to get you out of that slump, it is easy to get stressed out and get depressed in this time, making sure you have those healthy habits to keep you healthy throughout this time”
