Return to 90s possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing a marked improvement with our weather Sunday compared to Saturday we should be able to kick off the week on a relatively tranquil note. We are tracking some increasing clouds during the afternoon hours, but other than maybe a couple localized showers or storms it really should be a pleasant day today. Heading into the evening and into Tuesday the chances for showers and storms will creep up, but we are not tracking anything like what we saw on Saturday. One thing you will notice especially during the first half of the week will be how toasty our temperatures will be getting with highs of 90 possible on Wednesday. Later in the week our chances with wet weather will be moving up as we are tracking cold fronts that could set up below normal temperatures for the weekend and into next week.
So as you are heading our the door this morning just about all of you should be good to go to leave the rain gear at home. Make sure though you dress lightly as temperatures will continue their rebound from yesterday to around the 80 degree mark during the afternoon. While clouds will be on the increase only expect very few showers during then afternoon.
As we head towards the middle of the week expect temperatures to continue to move up with overall limited rain chances for the ArkLaTex. By the time we get to Wednesday high temperatures will breach the 90 degree mark for many of us in the ArkLaTex and expect a little bit of mugginess in the air as well. We could see a few showers Thursday as the first of a series of cold fronts will be moving through the region and taking our temperatures down a peg.
Looking ahead towards the end of the week, I am tracking cooler temperatures along with chances for showers as we head into the weekend. Our pattern will be shifting from one of an upper level ridge camped over the ArkLaTex to a broad based trough that will be moving into the eastern half of the United States. This change will bring cold fronts along with increasing rain chances especially on Saturday.
So get ready for a roller coaster week with our temperatures in the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
