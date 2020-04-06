Return to 90s possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! After seeing a marked improvement with our weather Sunday compared to Saturday we should be able to kick off the week on a relatively tranquil note. We are tracking some increasing clouds during the afternoon hours, but other than maybe a couple localized showers or storms it really should be a pleasant day today. Heading into the evening and into Tuesday the chances for showers and storms will creep up, but we are not tracking anything like what we saw on Saturday. One thing you will notice especially during the first half of the week will be how toasty our temperatures will be getting with highs of 90 possible on Wednesday. Later in the week our chances with wet weather will be moving up as we are tracking cold fronts that could set up below normal temperatures for the weekend and into next week.