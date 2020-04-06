Record heat expected Wednesday

(KSLA) - Get ready for some record heat this week! On Wednesday, temperatures will be reaching the 90s once again. That will be roughly 15 degrees above average for early April. If we indeed hit 90 degrees, that will break a record of 138 years old! If we do break this record, that will be twice we do this in just under 2 weeks!
Conditions are there for the temperature to rise steadily. For one, there will be low rain chances Wednesday. There shouldn’t be any rain at all for the day. So, that will help allow temperatures to heat up. Another reason is that the clouds will be clearing away, and we should get plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. That will be the key though. Depending on how quickly these clouds clear out will be the indicator if we can reach 90 degrees.
Another reason for the warm temperatures, is that there has been no cold front to knock temperatures back down in a few days. There is one coming, but that will not arrive until Thursday morning. A quick spoiler though, it will be a big drop in those temperatures! But for now, since there has been no cold front, temperatures have slowly warmed up over the last few days.
While this heat is not going to last for much longer, it’s still important to stay safe in the heat. Especially if you plan of exercising at all outdoors. This may cause heat exhaustion. So, make sure to stay hydrated Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s how you can keep up the latest forecast information from the KSLA First Alert Weather team:
