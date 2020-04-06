Prize Foundation launches online daily show ‘PrizeCast’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to get creative in how we reaching one another. Those with the Prize Foundation have found a way to do the same by creating a brand new online daily show called PrizeCast.
“This is about putting our community and the creative spirits that are in it on a pedestal,” said Gregory Kallenberg. "We have worked very hard to build what we’ve built, and I think now’s the time to celebrate it in these seemingly dark times.”
Kallenberg is the founder and executive director of the Prize Foundation and says this new series will feature those associated with the Prize Foundation doing everything from cooking, performing live music, even showcasing different film prize shorts.
“This gives those people inside our community... that love Shreveport, they love Prize Fest, they love to travel here, it’s giving them a way to connect with everything that we’re doing and everything that we’re building,” he said."
Colton Johnson owns a bar called Bear’s on Fairfield and will be showing viewers how to make their own quarantine drinks and talking about how to be a bartender.
“(There’s) some great questions that’s been asked, kind of about the bar life and what it’s like to be a bartender,” he said. "(It’s about) entertaining people and making sure people stay happy and stay in a positive mindset while at work, and also while we’re dealing with this situation we got going on.”
Right now the future of his business is up in the air, but he appreciates things like this and people like Kallenberg still working to help those struggling right now.
“It’s great to know that people are still thinking about us and they want to get tips from their local bartenders and stuff like that,” he said. " It sucks for everybody right now…the businesses that are closed but it’s a challenging and interesting experience to try and learn how to come up with ideas and stuff like that.”
Prize Fest is suppose to take place in late September, and Kallenberg says right now they are closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic to determine their next steps with the festival.
