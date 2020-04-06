La. treasurer sends out checks for unclaimed property

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many of you are checking your mailbox with anxiety as bills start piling up. However, there might be an unexpected check mixed into those bills. Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced the Department of Treasury mailed out more than 45,000 unclaimed property checks to people across the state.
Schroder said now is a good time to send out the checks since so many of you are without work due to the coronavirus pandemic. He wanted all of you to know this is not a scam.
“it's real. It's a real check. You can go to your drive-up bank window and cash it. When you're not working right now every little bit helps so this is why we're doing it.”
You can check to see if you can expect an unclaimed property check by going to LATreasury.com. According to the department, one in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900.
If you live in Texas and would like to see if you have any unclaimed property you can go to claimittexas.org. If you live in Arkansas and would like to see if you have any unclaimed property as well, go to claimitar.com.
