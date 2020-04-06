400,000 Hydroxychloroquine tablets donated to benefit COVID-19 patients in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, working with the assistance of State Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Mills, announced a major donation by Amneal Pharmaceuticals to help respond to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Amneal is donating 400,000 hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets to the State of Louisiana.
The Louisiana State University School of Medicine is working to launch two different clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine in relation to COVID-19. One trial will utilize hydroxychloroquine on those who have significant COVID-19 disease.
The other trial protocol will use and test the drug as a preventative measure for those healthcare workers on the front lines battling the epidemic. Trials will be conducted at the University Medical Center in New Orleans and at the LSU Medical School locations in Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
The overall coordination of distribution will be done by the Louisiana Department of Health. Attorney General Jeff Landry has been assured by LDH that the entire State of Louisiana will benefit as doctors throughout the State can request the medication to treat patients.
