Caddo and Bossier meal program hours for students

Caddo and Bossier meal program hours for students
April 6, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated April 6 at 8:29 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a reminder to parents. Caddo and Bossier schools are continuing their meal programs this week.

Caddo Parish Schools will have meals available on Mondays, from 8:30-11:00 a.m. Bossier Parish Schools will have meals available on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The schools will continue to serve meals to all children 18 and younger regardless of their location and income, during the extended school closure period.

Parish-by-parish list of school meal sites

Bossier feeding sites:

  • Benton Elementary
  • Bossier Elementary
  • Bossier High School
  • Central Park Elementary
  • Elm Grove Elementary
  • Elm Grove Middle
  • Haughton Elementary
  • R.V. Kerr Elementary
  • Meadowview Elementary
  • Plain Dealing High School
  • Plantation Park Elementary
  • T.O. Rusheon Middle
  • T. L. Rodes Elementary
  • Waller Elementary

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.