Caddo and Bossier meal program hours for students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Here’s a reminder to parents. Caddo and Bossier schools are continuing their meal programs this week.
Caddo Parish Schools will have meals available on Mondays, from 8:30-11:00 a.m. Bossier Parish Schools will have meals available on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The schools will continue to serve meals to all children 18 and younger regardless of their location and income, during the extended school closure period.
Bossier feeding sites:
- Benton Elementary
- Bossier Elementary
- Bossier High School
- Central Park Elementary
- Elm Grove Elementary
- Elm Grove Middle
- Haughton Elementary
- R.V. Kerr Elementary
- Meadowview Elementary
- Plain Dealing High School
- Plantation Park Elementary
- T.O. Rusheon Middle
- T. L. Rodes Elementary
- Waller Elementary
