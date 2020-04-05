Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips missing for 2 years

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 2 years since the disappearance of Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips.
The then four-year-old was reported missing after wandering from outside of his home in Lisbon, a small community in Claiborne parish, while his stepfather was working on a vehicle, according to authorities.
Over a year ago, KSLA spoke to neighbors in Lisbon still in shock that Rondreiz was still missing. Two neighbors who lived next door said his mother had moved away.
In February of 2018 Live PD on A&E ran a short segment asking for the public’s help in finding Rondreiz.
Then, the following month of the same year, the ID Channel’s show “In Pursuit with John Walsh," also ran a segment on Rondreiz as well.
Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said the segment generated a couple of leads; however, they were leads they already knew about on the case.
KSLA’s Maranda Whittington has been continuing coverage of Phillips’s disappearance over the past two years.
She has reached out to the FBI for more information and did speak with a former boyfriend of Sheila Phillips, mother of Rondreiz “Junior” Phillips in November of 2018.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate and follow up on any information or leads they receive.
There is still a $10,000 reward for any information about Rondreiz’s disappearance.
If you have information, you can call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or (800) 810-2011, the FBI New Orleans at (504) 816-3000, or call 911.
