COVID-19 survivors, including CPSO deputy, donate plasma in effort to save lives

CADDO PARISH (KSLA) - After recovering from the coronavirus — a Caddo Parish deputy and another survivor is doing their part to save lives.
Cpl. Kevin Calhoun became one of the first COVID-19 people to donate convalescent plasmas in Louisiana, according to LifeShare Blood Center.
He was joined by his friend David Langston who was the first person to test positive for the virus in Caddo Parish, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The pair were recently tested for COVID-19 and their results came back negative. The blood of both Calhoun and Langston contains antibodies that can help others with advanced stages of infection fight the virus.
“According to LifeShare’s Wendell Jones, because Calhoun and Langston are recovered, their blood contains antibodies that can help others with advanced stages of infection fight the virus,” reads a news release. “Calhoun’s plasma was expected to be transfused to a critical patient today at Ochsner LSU Hospital.”
This transfusion is the first of its kind in the state and among the first in the nation. Plasma donations can go to one or multiple patients.
Calhoun’s donation is expected to be transfused to a critical patient at a Shreveport hospital. He learned about donating his plasma from a coworker.
“I knew something good would come out of this,” he said. “If it works, a lot of people should be encouraged to do it.”
Calhoun plans to donate again. Langston also plans to donate again. He was approached by the family of someone recently hospitalized with the virus.
“If there is a silver lining to this cloud of coronavirus it’s that I got over it relatively easily, and if I got it to help someone else who wouldn’t have had such an easy time, then I’m there,” Langston said. “I plan to do it as many times as they call me, keeping my own health in mind.”
According to LifeShare’s Wendell Jones, that the current FDA research with the plasma of coronavirus survivors may lead to new therapies and vaccines to fight current and future cases of COVID-19.
