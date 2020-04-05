Artists sing from home in concert series to feed the soul

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 and its sister stations in Louisiana are broadcasting a series of statewide virtual concerts.
“Louisiana Rising: Songs from Home” features numerous artists based throughout the state singing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards or wherever they find themselves quarantined.
The 30-minute, commercial-free broadcast also is being streamed through each station’s social media pages, websites and OTT devices.
Louisiana has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country. And the state-mandated shelter-in-place order has impacted every facet of daily life. These artists, who are donating their time and talent, have seen their work come to a halt with concerts and festivals canceled and music clubs closed.
“We are thrilled to share this innovative concert series here in the ArkLaTex. At a challenging time, it is an honor to offer uplifting content and a voice of hope to viewers in our area,” explained Sacha Purciful, KSLA’s vice president and general manager.
“Giving of their time and talent, these great artists are joining together to promote and support charitable causes close to their hearts. Our viewers will be able to connect with these artists on social media to also support the causes of their choice.”
The concert series is set to air for at least three consecutive weekends. It will feature different artists each week as the shelter-in-place mandate stays in effect.
“Statewide, our dedicated journalists are doing an incredible job reporting the facts about COVID-19, but we know that information can sometimes by scary,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland.
“While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture.”
“Louisiana Rising: Songs from Home” will air at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 5, on KSLA News 12′s website, social media pages and OTT devices.
It also will air on the following Gray Television stations and digital platforms throughout the state:
- Alexandria: KALB-TV
- Baton Rouge: WAFB
- Lake Charles: KPLC-TV
- Monroe: KNOE-TV
- New Orleans: WVUE-TV
“Louisiana Rising: Songs from Home”is one of three special broadcasts Sunday, April 5, on KSLA News 12.
“Opry Live,” which features country music artists, began at 3 p.m.
And the special “Heart of Louisiana” episode “At Home in the Heart of Louisiana,” which highlights unique places and people in the state, will air at 4:30 p.m.
